Bridges Investment Management Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $305,162 as Market Value Rose; As Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Share Value Declined, Ar Asset Management Has Raised by $648,000 Its Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 734,483 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 1,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,576 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 47,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation Com by 5,764 shares to 12,685 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,269 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset has invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 31,508 shares. First Natl Tru reported 4,122 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 750 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.55% or 183,943 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability reported 6,861 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc reported 2.56% stake. Cap Intl Inc Ca reported 18,642 shares. Accuvest holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,549 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3.58 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0.01% or 4,970 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Communications reported 2,306 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 23,782 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,541 shares. Sonata Cap Grp holds 4,451 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Forward Management Limited Liability has invested 2.39% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Veritas Inv (Uk) accumulated 110 shares. Dt Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Exane Derivatives holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 29,775 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 14,118 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0% or 2,013 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc owns 26,858 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 157 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 10,398 shares. Montag A & holds 20,785 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 6,940 shares.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

