Bridges Investment Management Trimmed United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,562 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 55,664 shares with $7.18M value, down from 60,226 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $110.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 31.27% above currents $82.08 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. B. Riley & Co downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. See Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 1.61 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.92 billion. The firm primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management services and products. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It operates through U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Prudential Financial, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & invested in 89,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of The West reported 72,632 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.16% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). New Vernon Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 31,859 shares or 7.02% of the stock. 6,786 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 372,542 shares. Denali Lc owns 0.35% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 25,700 shares. Pnc Services has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 21,386 shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Llc holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 156,391 shares. Yorktown & Rech Communications Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc accumulated 76,282 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested in 907 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 21.66% above currents $127.96 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) stake by 9,610 shares to 21,660 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 191,201 shares and now owns 197,122 shares. Flexshares Quality Dividend In (QDF) was raised too.