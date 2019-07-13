Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by $455,988 as Market Value Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $486,320; Share Value Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 100,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 145,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is AbbVie a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Gp invested in 150,731 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Lc has invested 0.81% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 421,407 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 146,771 shares or 0.17% of the stock. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gru has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Country Trust Savings Bank has 1,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Management invested in 19,464 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or accumulated 82,263 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,962 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 5,853 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 783,634 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Vestor Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 7,999 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Trust has 2,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 13,498 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.25 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares to 16,245 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5.44M shares. Brown Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,937 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company Limited owns 1,170 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 10.64 million shares. Amp Ltd accumulated 899,654 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,820 shares. Monetary holds 0.78% or 24,745 shares. Hartline reported 0.22% stake. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 98 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has invested 1.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73,656 shares. Alpha Windward Limited has invested 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 226,778 shares. New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 130,450 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,595 shares to 490,144 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).