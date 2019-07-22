Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) as Stock Rose; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake as Shares Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,590 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 76,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 3.97M shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 963,849 shares. 3,366 are owned by Roberts Glore Il. Cumberland Limited owns 13,855 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South State Corporation holds 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 42,882 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 16,840 shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Salem Counselors holds 14,361 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,372 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Growth Limited Partnership has 2.78% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greylin Invest Mangement stated it has 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,595 shares to 490,144 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.