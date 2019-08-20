Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding by $623,200 as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $605,790

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,024 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 27,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 582,570 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $331.76. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advsr reported 821 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 66,700 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Company has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 579 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 45 shares. Caprock Grp has 2,358 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,449 shares. Churchill Management Corp reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Voya Investment has 1.12 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 1,534 are owned by Mengis Management Inc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 88,200 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 1.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cetera Advisors Llc stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sands Cap Management Ltd Com owns 144,917 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.03% or 36,815 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Fincl Ser stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Srb holds 9,615 shares. Chemical Bancorp owns 27,993 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors invested in 394,438 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Penobscot Investment holds 1.29% or 79,869 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management accumulated 175,534 shares. Howard Management accumulated 147,352 shares. Counselors Inc reported 30,496 shares. Hartford Fincl Management owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 25,163 shares to 328,558 shares, valued at $51.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).