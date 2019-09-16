Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Moon Capital Management Lowered Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 10,653 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 12,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.34 million, down from 3,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,187 shares to 22,026 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 3,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03M for 18.01 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.