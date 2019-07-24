Bridges Investment Management Trimmed By $1.31 Million Its General Dynamics Com (GD) Holding; American International Group (AIG) Has 0.94 Sentiment

American International Group Inc (AIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 244 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 259 decreased and sold holdings in American International Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 751.58 million shares, down from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American International Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 17 to 14 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 208 Increased: 183 New Position: 61.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,755 shares as General Dynamics Corp Com (GD)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 12,740 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 20,495 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp Com now has $54.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $187.58. About 1.28M shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. General Dynamics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GD in report on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 31,437 shares to 467,895 valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 54,184 shares and now owns 227,980 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. $398,448 worth of stock was sold by Brady Christopher J on Monday, February 4.

The stock increased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 3.33 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL

Richmond Hill Investments Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. for 329,518 shares.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $49.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.