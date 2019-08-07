Bridges Investment Management Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) by $1.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 180,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 228,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 4.82 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 84,352 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21,854 shares to 34,043 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Com (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,767 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 1.06M shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 11,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 55,678 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 46,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 117,672 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). American Intll Group Incorporated Inc owns 7,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Communications reported 199,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Ancora Advsr Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 82,179 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 100 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 32,440 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.