Bridges Investment Management Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Has Upped by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined; As Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Share Value Declined, Churchill Management Upped Its Position by $537,043

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 4,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 36,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 31,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 54,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 227,980 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 173,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.29 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 5,130 shares to 5,245 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,948 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $1.50M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 3 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 49,645 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 30,072 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 238,502 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 183,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Lc holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 822,043 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 2.42 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Apg Asset Nv holds 16,100 shares. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 64,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,216 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares to 65,869 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,954 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Ser Lc holds 0.02% or 3,060 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 35.65 million shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 157,325 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 220,288 shares. 7,801 are owned by S&Co. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 1,994 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,825 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.09% or 87,630 shares in its portfolio. 1.70 million are held by Putnam Invs Lc. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 343,933 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,676 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il owns 21,027 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3.35M shares.