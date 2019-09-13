Bridges Investment Management Position in Carnival Cl A (CCL) Boosted as Stock Declined; Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Xylem Shs Issued (XYL) Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 227,267 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 201,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 4.16M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 37,168 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 31,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 739,704 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 26,345 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 7,400 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 25,955 shares. Strategic Financial Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 25,264 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,422 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 26,341 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 500 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 191 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 348,826 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 562,211 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 265,428 shares in its portfolio. Conning invested in 2,835 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Company has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Invest Partners Llc has invested 1.82% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 47,078 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.35M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 146,875 shares. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 646,708 shares. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 6,689 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Maine-based Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 240 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,998 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc owns 1.14 million shares. Parkside Bancshares stated it has 1,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% or 78,677 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,016 shares to 187,432 shares, valued at $26.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 27,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,905 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).