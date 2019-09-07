Bridges Investment Management Maintains Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE); Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.37M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 11,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 21,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 2.53 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.72 million shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 2.41M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company reported 145,106 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc reported 897,821 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Key Group Hldgs (Cayman) Limited stated it has 3.91M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 29,726 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Hightower Limited Liability reported 10,513 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,145 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.13% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $47,500 was bought by Bott Julian Mark. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares to 128,396 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,279 shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 30,969 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 428 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Soros Fund Ltd Liability reported 125,000 shares. Cap Investors owns 2.43 million shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 600 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 1,537 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 375,537 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,110 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Stephens Inv Management Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 395 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 290,001 shares. Freestone Holdings Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clean Yield Group holds 0.04% or 337 shares.