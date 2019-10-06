Bridges Investment Management Lowered Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake By $660,426; ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (ELMUF) Shorts Decreased By 2.86%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,467 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 137,647 shares with $10.81 million value, down from 146,114 last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $121.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Fiserv Inc Wisconsin Com (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,622 shares to 127,807 valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL) stake by 25,686 shares and now owns 227,267 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 279,023 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 1.00M shares. 55,160 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance Comm. Mai Capital Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 3,791 shares stake. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 14,259 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cap Investors reported 1.06% stake. Kentucky Retirement has 72,454 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 1.23 million shares. Bb&T Lc reported 0.4% stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Navellier And Associates accumulated 0.07% or 5,692 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 247,894 shares. Grassi Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 21.36% above currents $78.28 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17.