Bridges Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) as Valuation Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Stake In Celanese Ser A (CE) Was Boosted

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 14,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 15,030 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $609,000, down from 29,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 617,150 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Ser A (CE) by 52.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 21,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 61,205 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, up from 40,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. It closed at $122.68 lastly. It is down 2.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Rampart Invest Co Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,512 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 503,807 shares. Bb&T has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 58,604 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 5,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management owns 104,983 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 613,386 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 38,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Com invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Blair William And Il owns 30,989 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 11,162 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hormel Foods (HRL) Announces Creation and Launch of Plant-Forward Meat Alternative Happy Little Plants brand – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hormel Rises on the Food Supply Chain With Alternative Proteins and — Wait for It — Pumpkin Spam? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $250.99M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4,178 shares to 124,626 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 269,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 894 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 42,453 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 23,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 643,791 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 2,447 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Comerica Comml Bank reported 28,135 shares stake. Raymond James Na reported 2,154 shares. California-based United Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 182,154 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Mercantile Communication invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 23,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% or 168,154 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 6,257 shares.