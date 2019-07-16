Bridges Investment Management Lowered Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position By $623,200; Kennedy-wilson Holdings (KW) SI Increased By 1.49%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) stake by 30.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,200 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 19,024 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 27,224 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. now has $51.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 1.26M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M

Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. KW’s SI was 3.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 3.47M shares previously. With 389,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)’s short sellers to cover KW’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 133,670 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 1.50M are held by Geode Cap Mgmt. Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 9,416 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 397,640 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,780 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 4,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 128,251 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Tcw Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Arrowmark Colorado Llc owns 640,000 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 51,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd has 0.07% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 1.40M shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. 91,100 shares were sold by RICKS MARY, worth $1.83M. Another trade for 7,100 shares valued at $149,100 was bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports June Statistics – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 11,223 shares to 32,959 valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 4,262 shares and now owns 14,248 shares. Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Co holds 119,658 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 494,193 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Menta Limited Co stated it has 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Ltd invested in 3.06% or 938,936 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.67% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 235,607 shares. 636,471 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Fil Ltd has 2.12M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests, Netherlands-based fund reported 134,629 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.