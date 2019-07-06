Bridges Investment Management Lowered By $5.58 Million Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake; Shorts at NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (NDRBF) Raised By 1.01%

NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had an increase of 1.01% in short interest. NDRBF’s SI was 1.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.01% from 1.10M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11153 days are for NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s short sellers to cover NDRBF’s short positions. It closed at $11.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NIBE Industrier AB operates as a heating technology firm in Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.43 billion. The firm operates in three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. The NIBE Energy Systems business area makes and sells indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and cooling equipment, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, solar panels, domestic boilers, cooling equipment, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for heating, cooling, heat recovery, and hot water applications in homes, apartment blocks, and other properties.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $675.90M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target in Monday, April 22 report.