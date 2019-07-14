Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.71 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Lowered Position

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 08/04/2018 – Former Facebook Workers Open Up About the Data Scandal (Podcast)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chase Inv Counsel Corp stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 135,649 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas. Prudential Public Ltd holds 782,433 shares. Tradition Management Ltd reported 5,801 shares. Cadence Capital Lc accumulated 55,422 shares. Edgewood Mgmt has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 1.08% or 171,631 shares in its portfolio. 98,830 were reported by Chem Savings Bank. 7,907 are owned by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 109,952 shares. Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ohio-based James Investment Rech has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Inside the low-key Boston design firm behind everything from sneakers to ‘body on a chip’ – Boston Business Journal” on June 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Vwo) (VWO) by 31,996 shares to 583,876 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in High Dividend Yield (Schd) (SCHD) by 37,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,874 shares, and has risen its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,280 shares to 4,328 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,217 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).