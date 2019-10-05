Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Capital One Financial Com (COF) Holding; Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Eagle Materials Inc Common Stock (NYSE:EXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eagle Materials Inc Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8500 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 2.57% above currents $89.04 stock price. Eagle Materials Inc Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, May 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. See Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) latest ratings:

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Capital One Financial Com (COF) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 11,726 shares as Capital One Financial Com (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 385,247 shares with $34.96 million value, up from 373,521 last quarter. Capital One Financial Com now has $41.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 22.16% above currents $87.32 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 27,671 shares to 20,905 valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 13,014 shares and now owns 92,925 shares. Chubb Corp Com was reduced too.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 92.85 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

The stock increased 1.84% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 241,506 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F