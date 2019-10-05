Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Arrow Electronics Com (ARW) Position; St James Investment Company Cut Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Share Price Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc Com (ARW) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 19,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 12,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 917,432 shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 28,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 222,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12 million, down from 251,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney announces final results for notes tender – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Declared War on Churn With This Incredible Disney+ Offer – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why You Might Not Be Able to Stream Disney+ on Your Fire TV – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares to 11,359 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 75,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry – Business Wire” published on June 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arrow Electronics CEO sells off $4.35M of company stock – Denver Business Journal” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Deals & Dealmakers: Arrow Electronics HQ in Centennial sells for $40.1M – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation Com by 9,041 shares to 3,644 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,937 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).