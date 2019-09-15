Bridges Investment Management Lifted By $339,528 Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Sentiment Is 0.79

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 79.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 4,042 shares as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 9,148 shares with $772,000 value, up from 5,106 last quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 863,746 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 150 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 189 sold and trimmed positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 167.19 million shares, down from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Steel Dynamics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 52 Reduced: 137 Increased: 105 New Position: 45.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 6.78 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 55.62% or $0.94 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $164.71M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. for 60,800 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. owns 35,239 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 99,019 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.07% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,683 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CH Robinson has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 14.24% above currents $87.1 stock price. CH Robinson had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 10 shares. 321 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors. Roberts Glore Il has 17,120 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com holds 70,760 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,229 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, United Fincl Advisers has 0.16% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 286,499 shares. Fdx reported 0.02% stake. 24,689 are owned by Edgestream L P. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 104,642 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 27,379 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 16,699 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Vision Mngmt accumulated 51,634 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985.

