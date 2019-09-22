Bridges Investment Management Increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; Hightower Advisors Has Cut Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake By $880,353

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 86.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 97,817 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 15,472 shares with $149,000 value, down from 113,289 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.99 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 4,729 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 22,528 shares with $2.33M value, up from 17,799 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $103.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,247 shares to 510,937 valued at $86.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) stake by 4,770 shares and now owns 7,970 shares. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 119,402 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 28,823 are held by Edgestream Prtnrs Lp. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Mkts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 136,746 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc invested in 0.72% or 270,094 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd holds 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,921 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 3,677 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regions holds 492,946 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 77,874 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Co has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 761 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,868 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 3,600 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 9.73% above currents $10.48 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.