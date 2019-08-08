Bridges Investment Management Increased By $321,904 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 944 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 49,657 shares with $16.98 million value, up from 48,713 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $354.29. About 27,004 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 44 cut down and sold stock positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 4,911 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Arrangement

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $460.27 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 38.29 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock.