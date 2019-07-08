Bridges Investment Management Increased By $305,162 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; PGT (PGTI) Sentiment Is 0.99

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 1,261 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 48,576 shares with $11.76M value, up from 47,315 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $118.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.09. About 422,844 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

PGT Inc (PGTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 93 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and decreased stock positions in PGT Inc. The funds in our database now have: 48.66 million shares, down from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding PGT Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 55 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of stock was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Much Will Healthcare Cost You in Retirement? Try $369,000. – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Much Will Health Insurance Cost in Retirement? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Social Security Mistake Could Cost You $111000 – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Shape Stock’s Bullish Course – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $225 target in Friday, March 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 5,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,158 shares. Capital Investors holds 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4.35M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc reported 6,674 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co accumulated 920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hilltop has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 13,730 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ghp Inv Inc owns 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,474 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Bancshares accumulated 420 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 1.65% or 500,792 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 604 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Cigna Corporation Com stake by 5,764 shares to 12,685 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 19,024 shares. Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) was reduced too.

Analysts await PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PGTI’s profit will be $18.68M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PGT Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 131,111 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) has declined 16.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. for 272,347 shares. Rock Point Advisors Llc owns 273,170 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 43,193 shares.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $992.19 million. The firm offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations’ Luxury Brand Offers the First All-in-One Solution for Impact-Resistant, Keyless-Entry Front Door – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.