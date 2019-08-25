Bridges Investment Management Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) Cut by $677,216 as Shares Declined; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Cut Centurylink (CTL) Position by $285.36 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 58.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 21,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 14,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 35,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.16 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

