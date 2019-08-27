Bridges Investment Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Stake by $658,800 as Stock Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 75,549 shares traded or 29.15% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,046 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 14,806 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 18,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 432,535 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 9,446 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 800 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,785 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 983,060 shares. Principal Grp invested in 0% or 12,992 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1,780 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,240 shares to 211,448 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,942 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 579,944 shares. Amer Century holds 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8.13M shares. Foundry Lc holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,522 shares. The California-based Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 7.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 17,564 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,003 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc holds 1.44M shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Llc reported 87,298 shares stake. Provident has 1,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 778 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inv House Limited Liability holds 256,584 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio.

