Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) as Stock Price Rose; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $995,440

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.62M shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,811 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, up from 74,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 490,307 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,666 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Robecosam Ag invested 1.93% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dodge & Cox holds 31.11M shares. Capital Research Glob accumulated 6.96 million shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.39% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 15 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,459 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 130,147 are held by Td Asset. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 34,613 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.34 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Interest Ltd has 0.26% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Raymond James And Associate reported 92,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,979 were reported by Westpac Bk Corp. Paloma Prtnrs Com invested in 3,290 shares. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 107,811 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 290,862 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested in 3,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 106,444 shares. Advisor Prns Limited accumulated 2,130 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 9,844 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gp Ltd Company invested in 201 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Garrison Bradford Associates reported 24,459 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 220,586 shares. 207,980 were accumulated by Clark Cap Mgmt Incorporated.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG) by 30,617 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,724 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).