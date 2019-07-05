Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.71 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $631,917

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12M, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock invested in 124,021 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim holds 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 752,203 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 56,730 shares. Filament reported 40,737 shares stake. 103,964 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.47% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 1.58% or 3.43 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 493,309 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.43% or 301,599 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 123,900 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8,184 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,448 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management Co Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 545,590 shares. The Kentucky-based Field & Main State Bank has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Markel holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 144,080 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 1.6% stake. Rbf Capital Ltd Company reported 86,700 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.65M shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Inv LP reported 1.56 million shares stake. Ftb reported 15,297 shares. Select Equity Gp Lp accumulated 93,335 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,266 were accumulated by Nine Masts Capital Ltd. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 87,998 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 239 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).