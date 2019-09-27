Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $579,488 as Stock Value Declined; Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Market Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 1,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 76,545 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.86M, up from 74,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $384.35. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 2.15M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 26/04/2018 – General Motors earnings: $1.43 per share, vs $1.24 expected; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/04/2018 – Assets of General Motors’ former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,743 shares to 144,171 shares, valued at $29.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,286 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 274,917 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,553 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,395 shares. First Personal Ser reported 0.08% stake. Adage Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Inv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,576 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.71% or 72,197 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services invested in 7,899 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,705 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Argent Tru reported 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 427,546 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj stated it has 2,141 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,424 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 19,191 shares to 7,640 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,018 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.14% or 742,733 shares. First Dallas Securities accumulated 22,463 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc has 1.48% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 308,000 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 82,288 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 4,036 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Lc holds 0.22% or 64,729 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 6,927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. E&G Advisors Lp reported 0.54% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Valley National Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 70,240 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 141,537 shares stake. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 60,513 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio.