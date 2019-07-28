Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; White Elm Capital Trimmed Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $1.56 Million; Share Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12M, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 20/04/2018 – FB CLARIFIES PROGRAMMING PRACTICES TYPES THAT WON’T BE BACKED

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 144,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 390,758 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 15,996 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Service has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cadian Cap Lp stated it has 1.61% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,856 shares. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,506 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 22,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Manhattan Com owns 600 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 560,000 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Investment holds 0.84% or 987,605 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 31,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 88,776 shares. 1.89 million are owned by Franklin Res. 171 were accumulated by Huntington Financial Bank.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 95.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5.00 million shares. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Com has 2.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,294 are owned by Bowen Hanes And Com Incorporated. 8.65 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. 1832 Asset LP holds 45,955 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 440 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Frontier Mgmt holds 19,465 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bainco invested 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 23,887 were reported by Fosun International Ltd. Raymond James & has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 47,252 are owned by Welch Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com New York. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.08% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,805 shares to 133,013 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 13,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,590 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA).