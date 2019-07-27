Bridges Investment Management Has Upped By $9.75 Million Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding; Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (DOC) Shorts Raised By 1.26%

Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC) had an increase of 1.26% in short interest. DOC’s SI was 4.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.26% from 4.22M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 4 days are for Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC)’s short sellers to cover DOC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 1.23M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 3229.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 191,201 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 197,122 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 5,921 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $40.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 114,096 shares. Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 1.5% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated invested in 1.10M shares or 0.26% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.04 million shares. Beech Hill Advisors owns 110,869 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 67,034 shares in its portfolio. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 706,221 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 51,484 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 431,696 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.38 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 333,174 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 24,765 shares to 43,724 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 180,074 shares and now owns 48,317 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6,500 shares. $1.06 million worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 57.01 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 174,895 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 500 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 28,005 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com owns 73,285 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc stated it has 3,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank Trust reported 88,434 shares. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 7.90M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 104,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 49,137 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 33 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware has invested 0.08% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).