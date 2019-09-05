Bridges Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in General Dynamics Com (GD) by $1.31 Million; Federated Investors Increased Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 12,740 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 20,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $192.27. About 794,193 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 94,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 569,790 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.55 million, up from 475,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $220.22. About 706,561 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 116,008 shares to 586,468 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 158,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,768 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 54,184 shares to 227,980 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

