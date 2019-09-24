Bridges Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Position; AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (ABWN) Shorts Down By 0.04%

AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ABWN) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. ABWN’s SI was 237,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 238,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,247 shares as Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 510,937 shares with $86.41M value, down from 513,184 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp Com now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 11.13% above currents $166.02 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 23,378 shares to 203,543 valued at $33.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Iqvia Holdings Inc stake by 9,839 shares and now owns 87,586 shares. First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,550 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 202,583 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Korea Investment holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 415,476 shares. Greenhaven Assoc holds 0.01% or 2,032 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc holds 5.81% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. 1,924 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advsrs. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 1,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 333,402 shares. Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Magnetar Financial Lc stated it has 2,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Osborne Prns Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 48,386 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Federal Safety Agency Issues Air Brake Recommendations To Freight Railroads – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Airborne Wireless Network, a developmental stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a wholesale fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network. The company has market cap of $486,268. This network will enable participating aircraft to act as airborne repeaters or routers, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next creating a digital superhighway in the sky. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in developing Infinitus, an airborne broadband network providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services using commercial aircraft.

