Bridges Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) as Share Price Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 12,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,236 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 71,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 5.42 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 1.88 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 15,075 shares to 167,798 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

