Bridges Investment Management Has Trimmed Its General Mills Com (GIS) Holding by $318,750; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,033 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.72 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 22,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

