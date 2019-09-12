Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $870,635; Share Value Rose; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 88,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 81,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 1.03 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $126.66. About 286,665 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 278,691 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $124.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.34M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 941,576 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 32,764 shares. M&R has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spinnaker Trust reported 14,836 shares. Cap Intll Ca invested in 0.09% or 10,622 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 0.13% or 18,637 shares. 2,255 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company owns 2.77M shares. Horrell Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 200 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 27,710 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 2,036 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,253 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 48,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest reported 6,219 shares stake. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.74M shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,897 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.32% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 22,196 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 2,505 shares. Century Cos holds 4.37 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Fincl Mgmt Pro Incorporated has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). City Holdg reported 4,201 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,700 shares. Group Incorporated stated it has 194,423 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 8,488 shares to 159,310 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,654 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

