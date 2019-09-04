Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Laboratory Of America (LH) as Stock Rose; Armstrong Henry H Associates Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (LH) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 6,871 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 524,028 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.