Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding; Church & Dwight Company (CHD) Shorts Raised By 2.1%

Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD) had an increase of 2.1% in short interest. CHD’s SI was 8.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.1% from 7.98 million shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 6 days are for Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD)’s short sellers to cover CHD’s short positions. The SI to Church & Dwight Company Inc’s float is 3.32%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 566,872 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 31.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 54,184 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 227,980 shares with $10.21 million value, up from 173,796 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $10.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 2.90 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Management LP stated it has 0.41% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.01% or 180,741 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 2 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 17,761 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Strs Ohio stated it has 999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old West Llc owns 0.91% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 55,993 shares. Sir Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.97% or 118,374 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Encompass Cap Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1.77 million shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Birchview Lp has 0.22% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 8,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 807,900 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 85.68% above currents $28.14 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 38,600 shares worth $1.50M on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was bought by McNabb John T II.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stake by 13,446 shares to 34,401 valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) stake by 2,990 shares and now owns 40,433 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 33.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancorp Tru Co has invested 0.19% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.3% or 163,509 shares. Int Grp has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 3.9% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 33,039 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 3,039 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Services owns 35,536 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.57% or 191,881 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 46,032 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -8.19% below currents $79.83 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $67 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of CHD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6.