Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) by $360,801 as Market Valuation Rose; White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Radnet (RDNT) as Stock Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 74,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 49,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 245,658 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 144,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.98M, down from 145,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 9,890 shares to 18,558 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,160 shares, and cut its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.