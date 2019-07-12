Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holding by $460,404 as Stock Value Rose; Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding Has Boosted by Karpus Management Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, down from 71,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.18. About 754,456 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.45M market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. It is down 5.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 4,450 shares to 151,262 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 38,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mark (TILT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.88 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Mun Hi Incm Fd (MHF) by 121,014 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 333,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trst (IQI).