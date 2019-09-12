Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Albemarle (ALB) Shares Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 137,647 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 146,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 2.95 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 117,124 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25 million, up from 111,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 469,758 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15B for 13.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,626 were reported by Coldstream Management. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 32,445 shares. Lafayette Invests holds 4,714 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tower Bridge accumulated 0% or 18,226 shares. Grimes Communications reported 5,593 shares. Moreover, Capital Glob has 0.94% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 37.54 million shares. Opus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.63% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 19,055 were reported by Condor Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 2,465 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,458 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Foyston Gordon & Payne has 230,203 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Management holds 0.03% or 3,425 shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource Inc invested in 3.47% or 12,000 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,729 shares to 22,528 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 16,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,337 shares, and has risen its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp owns 188 shares. 5,468 were reported by Rampart Invest Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss National Bank holds 345,706 shares. 86,229 were reported by Boston Common Asset Management Ltd. Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 36,007 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company has 53,788 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 600,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 27,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company holds 19,048 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 24,416 shares. 5,291 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Grimes And reported 0.36% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 20,434 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.