Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Mueller Industries (MLI) Position by $437,410; Stock Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Stake by $658,296 as Stock Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 94,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 599,016 shares traded or 170.90% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 2.96% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 1.99M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 6,120 shares to 55,723 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 25,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10,060 activity.

