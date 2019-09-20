Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $494,228; Market Value Declined; Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $7.70 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 8.72 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 133,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 9.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 20,880 shares to 41,760 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 9.02M shares. Towercrest invested in 0.06% or 2,623 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.59% or 229,063 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 352,754 shares. Epoch Investment Prns holds 2.13M shares. Horizon Services Ltd Liability has 2,984 shares. Acropolis Inv Lc has 13,348 shares. First Utd Bankshares holds 33,380 shares. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.14% or 18,143 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,815 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Com Adv holds 0.59% or 24,007 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.56% or 11,887 shares in its portfolio. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company has invested 2.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,930 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp owns 88,871 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 59,828 shares. Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4,758 are held by Smithfield Trust Com. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 79,219 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Johnson Finance Grp Inc reported 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 8,280 shares stake. Etrade Capital Ltd Company reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meritage Management invested in 8,220 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 16.58 million shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 266,992 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,455 shares.