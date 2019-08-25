Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered At&T Com (T) Position by $1.66 Million; Millennium Management Has Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (Call) (SLB) as Shares Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 53,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,344 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 120,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (SLB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 411,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 130,811 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $41.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 770,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,453 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.