Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $926,862; St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake by $2.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 202.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 5,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,737 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 2,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 5.22 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 425,156 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,486 shares to 11,839 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,047 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH).

