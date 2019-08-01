Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Apple Com (AAPL) Position by $4.46 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Citrix Systems (CTXS) as Market Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 10,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 1.87 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 23,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 577,240 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.65 million, up from 553,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Longs See Better History Trading Citrix Systems off After-Hours Earnings Moves – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,862 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. 4,200 were reported by Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Lc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc accumulated 0.34% or 87,680 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bokf Na invested in 0.11% or 44,390 shares. 52 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.14% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 33,665 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 124,198 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 415,483 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 19,157 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 21,029 shares. Coldstream has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,700 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares to 39 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “In Major Development, Smartphone Sales Fall, Apple Share Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Leaks Alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,562 shares to 55,664 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,903 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel accumulated 1,400 shares. Advantage Inc holds 0.13% or 979 shares. Middleton And Ma owns 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 145,872 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Cutler Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 6,150 shares stake. Raub Brock Limited Partnership accumulated 1,099 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 14,880 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 454,513 are owned by Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 2.23% or 1.37 million shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 288.76 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. One Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,586 shares stake. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability reported 101,317 shares. 111,908 are held by Bath Savings Tru. Captrust Advisors holds 2.14% or 277,050 shares.