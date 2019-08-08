Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $2.99 Million; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increased Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Stake by $6.33 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 11,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 21,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 600,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.41 million, up from 558,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 4.01M shares traded or 147.56% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,390 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,180 shares to 241,484 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.