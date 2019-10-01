Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in General Dynamics Com (GD) by $863,370 as Market Value Rose; Orleans Capital Management Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) Cut by $532,800 as Shares Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 27,342 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 34,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.48% or 319,461 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.17% or 12,200 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,732 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.16M shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,331 were reported by Glovista Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Iron Limited Com holds 4,010 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 4,849 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 0.13% or 143,887 shares. 138,909 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 130,585 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 5,315 were reported by White Pine Cap Lc. Colrain Capital Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,260 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 31,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,640 shares to 11,665 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.85 million for 14.93 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stifel Finance owns 179,247 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Dba Holt Capital Prns LP holds 0.3% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 3,467 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 0.7% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,955 shares. Winch Advisory stated it has 99 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Utah Retirement Sys holds 48,119 shares. British Columbia Corp stated it has 47,845 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc holds 0.18% or 1,695 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 196,145 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & owns 2,126 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust reported 0.15% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 2,794 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc Wisconsin Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

