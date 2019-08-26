Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (LUNMF) Shorts Decreased By 10.66%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 87.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 80,772 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 11,269 shares with $632,000 value, down from 92,041 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.14B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.18M shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had a decrease of 10.66% in short interest. LUNMF’s SI was 2.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.66% from 2.99 million shares previously. With 52,700 avg volume, 51 days are for LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s short sellers to cover LUNMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.0955 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 11,652 shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Iqvia Holdings Inc stake by 11,961 shares to 77,747 valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 2,720 shares and now owns 13,310 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 27.98% above currents $57.93 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Citigroup maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Credit Suisse maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Friday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $76 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, June 19. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 20,040 shares. Cls Limited Co holds 202 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 92,095 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 13 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 19,800 shares. Maverick Cap has 0.09% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 114,350 shares. Cap Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited holds 7,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 12,610 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 902,504 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 17,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 4,750 shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.68 million for 6.16 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Lundin Mining Q1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lundin Mining Is Ready For Lift-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lundin Mining: Potential For Capital Gain Along With High Downside Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Sentiment On Boliden Is Unchanged After Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lundin Mining Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 40.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.