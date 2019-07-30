Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding By $623,200; Aravt Global Has Decreased Transdigm Group (TDG) Position By $14.95 Million

Aravt Global Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 148,000 shares with $67.19 million value, down from 181,000 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $26.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $491.35. About 284,446 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) stake by 30.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,200 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 19,024 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 27,224 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. now has $49.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 2.08 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Among 11 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Vertical Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why TransDigm Outperformed in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,606 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 549 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 502 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.04% or 47,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 968 shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 1,163 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 24,601 shares stake. 19,230 are owned by Sterling Limited Liability Corporation. 7,279 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Westpac Corp owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 3,189 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 471 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 26,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 6,258 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.63 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Graff Michael. The insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M. 3,000 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,460 shares to 272,401 valued at $27.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) stake by 88,304 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) was raised too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “US Capital Global Securities Announces Addition of Blockchain Technology Venture Capital Fund to Its Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorp & reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kingfisher Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fdx Advisors invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.05% or 119,658 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.01% or 2,856 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Bbva Compass Bancorp stated it has 0.22% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 8,437 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Leavell Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 54,288 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 40,301 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 0.92% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 279,558 shares. 31,201 are owned by Williams Jones Assoc Limited.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup.