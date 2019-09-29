Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position as Stock Value Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding by $745,239

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 133,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 77,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 99,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 420,067 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.95 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 43,669 shares to 496,037 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.