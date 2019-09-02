Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake By $6.81 Million; Shorts at Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Lowered By 2.53%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 44.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 85,120 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 105,939 shares with $8.54M value, down from 191,059 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. STML’s SI was 4.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 4.88M shares previously. With 522,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s short sellers to cover STML’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 320,772 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 71,658 shares. Knott David M has 0.81% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Axa reported 0.05% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Vanguard owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.70 million shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 915,698 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. 1.90M are owned by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. 2.00 million are owned by Farallon Management Limited Liability Co. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 64,791 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.36M shares stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 14,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $523.51 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) received attention in recent news, with CMS granting New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) to ELZONRIS on August 06, 2019, and the company announcing a proposed public offering of common stock priced at $15.25 on August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has $35 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 143.49% above currents $11.91 stock price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $632.43M for 13.10 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na reported 773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 292,372 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 218 shares. Country Tru Bank invested in 0% or 908 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 4,045 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.07 million shares. Horrell Capital invested in 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,512 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Security National Tru Communications holds 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 400 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.31% or 94,652 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt owns 6,605 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 391,000 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,680 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,708 shares to 95,920 valued at $26.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 16,529 shares and now owns 120,251 shares. Flexshares Morningstar Us Mark (TILT) was raised too.